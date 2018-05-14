Lawyers' group seeks prosecution probe into suspected forced defection of N. Korean restaurant staff

NATIONAL

A liberal lawyers' group plans to lodge a complaint with prosecutors on Monday against former President Park Geun-hye and her top aides over allegations that Seoul's intelligence agency engineered a 2016 mass defection by a dozen North Korean restaurant workers.



The Lawyers for a Democratic Society, or Minbyun, said it will lodge the complaint with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office seeking an investigation into Park, her chief of staff Lee Byung-kee, ex-spy chief Lee Byong-ho and the restaurant manager who allegedly took the workers to the South against the will of some of them.





This photo, released by the Ministry of Unification on April 8, 2016, shows the group of North Korean restaurant workers coming into South Korea. (Yonhap)

In April 2016, the manager and 12 female North Korean restaurant workers defected to the South. Park's government said they came of their own free will, while Pyongyang accused Seoul's National Intelligence Service of luring them for political purposes and demanded their repatriation.Rumors have persisted that the defection, which occurred just before the parliamentary elections, may be the work of the NIS. Minbyun has demanded the government allow its lawyers a face-to-face meeting with the defectors to verify the allegation.The story took a new turn last week when a cable TV network aired an interview with the restaurant manager. He said that he had planned to defect with his wife but threatened his employees to come with him at the instruction of NIS agents. (Yonhap)