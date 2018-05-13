Cheong Wa Dae pushes to expand anti-corruption campaign

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Sunday that it would expand the government‘s ongoing anti-corruption campaign to target cases that directly affect citizens’ everyday lives.Marking the first anniversary of President Moon Jae-in‘s inauguration, it gave an evaluation of the campaign to “eliminate accumulated ills,” which has focused largely on power abuse cases, involving officials from former governments.“From now on, (the government) will expand (the campaign) to stamp out accumulated ills in the areas that are directly linked to people’s livelihoods,” Cheong Wa Dae said in a press release.The presidential office enumerated a series of target areas, such as irregularities in school admissions or administration, corruption in urban reconstruction projects and unfair business practices, which chip away at the competitiveness of small firms.As for achievements from the campaign, it highlighted that the government had carried out probes into the massive influence-peddling scandal involving former President Park Geun-hye and crafted measures to prevent it from occurring again.“We will also strive to remove power abuse cases and fend them off. ... We will swiftly wrap up the fact-finding probes into the influence-peddling scandal and seek adequate punishments for those responsible,” the office said.Moon‘s campaign has aimed to redress graft, power abuses, cronyism and other irregularities. But his opponents havecriticized it as “political retribution” against two former conservative governments. (Yonhap)