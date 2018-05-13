Debunking myths on red ginseng, Cheong Kwan Jang reaches out to ASEAN markets

Now amid raised awareness of healthful products and a rise in modern illnesses, Cheong Kwan Kang, the top-selling red ginseng brand by Korea Ginseng Corp. has been quietly making waves in other Asian markets with its staple brands.
Its expanding presence, however, comes after long years of efforts, according to the company, faced by long-standing cultural perception surrounding red ginseng.
“Definitely we are seeing demand of Cheong Kwan Jang grow mainly among the younger generation here,” said Tan Yan Shao, the director of Wing Joo Loong, Cheong Kwan Jang’s longtime importer and distributor in Singapore.
Wing Joo Loong began importing Cheong Kwan Jang products in the 1940s and currently operates five Cheong Kwan Jang stores in Singapore.
|The biggest Cheong Kwan Jang store in Singapore located in China town. (The Korea Herald/ Kim Bo-gyung)
“False information in the market that Korean ginseng produces heat, while American ginseng helps cool down made it difficult to further promote Cheong Kwan Jang,” he said.
Red ginseng had long been positioned as food consumed by elderly who are on the verge of death as it was only accessible to the privileged in the past.
But the longtime distributor said such perception is gradually changing as the younger generation are more flexible in accepting new information.
The strict process and standards applied for cultivating ginseng used to make its products, which on average take two years to prepare appropriate soil and six years until harvest, are some of the marketing points highlighted by the manufacturer.
Cheong Kwan Jang’s ginseng, mostly grown in Gangwon Province and northern Gyeonggi Province in South Korea, go through seven rounds of safety confirmation consisting of 290 different tests.
To expand its presence there, Cheong Kwan Jang officials said they plan to release new supplements made with carefully selected natural ingredients from different parts of the world.
Cheong Kwan Jang’s No.1 best-selling product in Singapore is Red Ginseng Everytime, conveniently packed 10-milliliter pouches of ginseng liquid extract, the company said.
Demand for the product rapidly soared after it appeared in the megahit Korean drama “Descendants of the Sun,” which aired in the first half of 2016. The series’ main character Song Joong-ki drinks Everytime after his morning runs.
Trailing behind is Red Ginseng & Aronia made with red ginseng grown for six years that comes in 50-mL packets, the company said.
Aronia, or chokeberries is the latest fad in Singapore’s health food industry.
The third most purchased item was Luma X capsules containing red ginseng grown for six years and green lipped mussel oil that helps maintain healthy joints.
“Red ginseng products made by Cheong Kwan Jang are very unique to Korea, just as traditional Japanese food Natto is for Japan. Customers relate our products with strong cultural heritage and quality,” said the spokesperson of Cheong Kwan Jang.
As unique health supplements, Cheong Kwan Jang’s products have often been used as official presents at important international events.
In 2014, Cheong Kwan Jang’s ginseng extract made with top-notch chunsam, which means “heaven grade,” was handed out as presents for first ladies from Southeast Asia during the 2014 ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit held in Busan, South Korea.
By Kim Bo-gyung, Korea Herald correspondent (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)