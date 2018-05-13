Manufacturing sector's full-time jobs shrink for 3 straight quarters: data

BUSINESS

The number of full-time jobs in South Korea's manufacturing businesses decreased for the third straight quarter in the first three months of 2018 amid overall challenges facing the sector, official data showed Sunday.



According to Statistics Korea that conducted a review of workers in the country's manufacturing field, 2,384 positions were lost in the January-March period compared with the year before.



The contractions follow a drop of 2,394 and 9,257 posts in the third and fourth quarters of last year, respectively.



The statistical agency said the recent negative growth marks the first time that jobs belonging to regular workers contracted since it started releasing data in the third quarter of 2009.







It said the shipbuilding industry has been shedding jobs from the July-September period of 2015 to the present. The latest findings also showed drops in the jobs at carmakers, metal manufacturing, textiles and printing industries, although some other areas added positions.In the first quarter alone, carmaking-related jobs were slashed by 3,532 posts as GM Korea Co. said it would close one of its four plants in the country.The drop in jobs mirrors the poor showing of the manufacturing sector this year.In the three months ending in March, output in transportation equipment was down 17 percent on-year, with corresponding numbers for auto and trailer manufacturers falling 10.5 percent. Metalwork jobs decreased 7.2 percent on-year.On the latest developments, market watchers said the decrease is a source of concern because many such jobs provide good wages that are generally higher than other industries.Labor ministry data showed that full-time workers in the manufacturing sector earned an average of 3.6 million won per month last year."This kind of trend is not good for the country's job situation as a whole," a labor expert said.On the other hand, the findings showed that there has been a steady increase in temporary positions in the manufacturing sector.Numbers for such jobs rose by 2,856 in the first quarter vis-a-vis the year before. (Yonhap)