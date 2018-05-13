'Avengers 3' tops 10 mln admissions in S. Korea

ENTERTAINMENT

"Avengers: Infinity War" surpassed 10 million in attendance on Sunday, the 19th day since it hit South Korean theaters, its local distributor said.



The latest release from Marvel Studios became the fastest foreign film to break 10 million in South Korea, according to Walt Disney Company Korea.



It also became the 21st film ever to hit the milestone in the country and the fifth non-Korean film to do so, following "Avatar" (2009), "Interstellar" (2014), "Frozen" (2014) and "Avengers: Age of Ultron" (2015).



"Infinity War" is the second Marvel film to garner more than 10 million views in Korea after "Age of Ultron" sold 10,490,000 tickets in 2015.







A scene from "Avengers: Infinity War" (Walt Disney Company)

"Infinity War" opened in the country on April 25 and broke the 1 million mark on the second day of its run, racking up a million views every day or two until reaching 9 million on its 13th day.The third installment of the superhero franchise brings together 23 heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), to stop the villain Thanos in his quest to kill half the people in the world. (Yonhap)