Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Man gets 25-year sentence for beating woman to death

By Lim Jeong-yeo
  • Published : May 13, 2018 - 13:47
  • Updated : May 13, 2018 - 13:47
A local court has sentenced a man to 25 years in prison on the charge of beating a woman to death after she refused to have sex with him.

The suspect, 36, had reportedly attempted to rape the victim, who he had met at a karaoke room in Dongducheon, Gyeonggi Province. When she resisted, he had violently beaten her, leading to her death. He turned himself in to police the next morning.

The Uijeongbu District Court said Sunday the man’s act is inexcusable under any circumstance, as it is a crime against humanity.


 
Uijeongbu District Court (Yonhap)


The case would have normally led to a death penalty or life sentence under Korean criminal law, but the court ruled a 25-year prison term, citing the unpremeditated nature of the crime and the man’s confession to his wrongdoing.

The man was also ordered to undergo 80 hours of an educational therapy program for sex violence. He will be publicly listed as a sex criminal.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114