Man gets 25-year sentence for beating woman to death

NATIONAL

Uijeongbu District Court (Yonhap)

A local court has sentenced a man to 25 years in prison on the charge of beating a woman to death after she refused to have sex with him.The suspect, 36, had reportedly attempted to rape the victim, who he had met at a karaoke room in Dongducheon, Gyeonggi Province. When she resisted, he had violently beaten her, leading to her death. He turned himself in to police the next morning.The Uijeongbu District Court said Sunday the man’s act is inexcusable under any circumstance, as it is a crime against humanity.The case would have normally led to a death penalty or life sentence under Korean criminal law, but the court ruled a 25-year prison term, citing the unpremeditated nature of the crime and the man’s confession to his wrongdoing.The man was also ordered to undergo 80 hours of an educational therapy program for sex violence. He will be publicly listed as a sex criminal.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)