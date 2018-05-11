‘Secret Mother’ to draw attention on Korean education

ENTERTAINMENT

Song Yoon-ah (left) and Kim So-yeon pose for photos at a press event held for “Secret Mother” at SBS headquarters in Mok-dong, western Seoul, Friday. (Yonhap)

Upcoming SBS drama series “Secret Mother” hopes to draw attention to the overheated Korean education environment, adding elements of mystery along the way.The Saturday-Sunday TV series features Kim So-yeon and Song Yoon-ah as the main leads. The story is set around “Gangnam mothers,” referring to moms excessively committed to their children, especially for their academic achievements.Kim plays Kim Lisa, a mysterious person overseeing students’ academic endeavors. The job actually exists in real life -- these persons are called academic surrogate mothers, or examination nannies.Song will play a former psychiatrist fully committed to her family. She hires Kim to ensure better scores for her child. The actress, who is also a mother in real life, shared her thoughts on the issue at a media briefing Friday in Seoul.“It’s the first time a local series is dealing with the subject of an academic nanny. But it’s not the first time that I have heard of the word as a mother myself,” Song said.“I know that there are some families that hired the nannies. But I have to ask, will I be committed enough to my child’s studies to hire an academic nanny? I am not sure.”She continued, saying, “It is more important for parents to help discover a child’s talent. One could be good at studying, but some could be talented at arts. The parents’ responsibility is to aid a child in finding one’s own strength and talent.”Kim agreed, adding her hope that the drama could sound an alert about the overheated education system.“I consider a cartoon book as a book,” she said. “I wish that ‘Secret Mother’ can heal the scars of people who are hurt (from excessive competition).”It’s the actress’s first work since she married fellow actor Lee Sang-woo in March 2017.“After marriage, people tell me I have become more calm and peaceful when working,” she said. “I was attracted to the drama as the character has a strong storyline. I am lucky to meet such a character.”The 32-part drama is to air its first episode Saturday at 8:55 p.m.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)