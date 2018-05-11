Go to Mobile Version

Ha Ji-won signs on for sci-fi reality series

By Shim Woo-hyun
  • Published : May 11, 2018 - 17:37
  • Updated : May 11, 2018 - 17:37
Ha Ji-won has agreed to become a full-time cast member of a new tvN sci-fi series, according to her agency on Friday.

Ha Ji-won (Yonhap)

TvN’s new sci-fi reality show is designed to bring viewers information regarding Mars. The cast will visit the Mars Desert Research Station in the US state of Utah to film in June. The station offers a simulated Mars environment and space missions for Earth-based research.

Girl group Gugudan’s Kim Se-jung and well-known celebrity explorer of “Law of the Jungle” Kim Byung-man have already signed on.

Ha’s agency Sun and Moon Entertainment shared that the actress decided to star in the TV show as she has always had great interest in space.

The series is slated to air in mid-July.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)

