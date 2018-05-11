Elliott to vote against Hyundai Motor’s restructuring plan

BUSINESS

Hyundai Motor`s head office in Seoul (Korea Herald file photo)

Despite a series of shareholder-friendly policies by Hyundai Motor Group, US hedge fund activist Elliott said Friday that it will vote against the carmaker’s corporate governance reform scheme.“(The plan) fails to provide a business rationale, fails to offer terms that are fair to all shareholders, fails to achieve any meaningful simplification of its corporate structure, fails to address significant valuation discounts and fails to optimize balance sheets, improve shareholder returns or corporate governance,” the fund said in a statement.The nation’s second-largest conglomerate plans to simplify its complex ownership structure. In March, the group said it will spin off Hyundai Mobis’ lucrative after-sales and module division and merge them with Hyundai Glovis.The plan will be put to a shareholder vote on May 29.Finalizing its opposition, Elliott said the plan was “based on flawed assumptions” and played down Hyundai’s recent efforts of buying back and cancelling shares, saying they were not enough.“More significant measures are needed to address the long-unresolved issues at the group that have led to significant valuation discounts and underperformance at Hyundai Mobis, Hyundai Motor and Kia,” Elliott said, urging the company’s shareholders to vote against the plan too.In response, Hyundai Motor Group said it is difficult to take Elliott’s proposal saying that such an idea of establishing a holding company structure hurts the company’s business competitiveness.Elliott said last month it holds a $1billion stake in three affiliates -- Hyundai Motor, Kia and Mobis.The fund demanded the group merge Hyundai Motor and Hyundai Mobis and turn them into a holding company. It also urged to cancel current and future treasury shares, pay 50 percent of net income in dividends, and appoint three new independent board members.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heradcorp.com)