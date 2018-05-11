Elliott seeks over $670m in compensation for loss from Samsung merger

BUSINESS

US activist fund Elliott Associates is seeking more than $670 million in compensation for the loss it claims to have suffered from the 2015 merger of two Samsung units, an official document released by Seoul's justice ministry showed Friday.



The Ministry of Justice disclosed the notice of intent it received from Elliott on April 13, in which the US firm asked the South Korean government for a settlement over damages incurred from investment in Samsung C&T Corp. following its merger with Cheil Industries Inc.



The fund filed an investor-state dispute settlement against the Korean government "in an amount to be quantified, and currently estimated to be not less than $670 million, as well as interest, costs and other such relief as a tribunal deems appropriate."







Elliott, who held about a 7 percent stake in Samsung C&T, opposed the merger citing unfair terms that it said greatly undervalued the company and hurt investors' interest. It lost a proxy fight to block the deal and the merger went ahead, backed by the state-run National Pension Service's decisive vote in Samsung's favor.The controversial deal was widely seen as a step to enhance the leadership succession at the family-run business empire from ailing patriarch Lee Kun-hee to his son, Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, after the elder Lee fell into a coma in 2014.But it became the center of a massive corruption scandal that led to the ousting of former President Park Geun-hye and arrest of the younger Lee. Park has been sentenced to 24 years over the scandal pending an appeal. Lee also served a jail term before he was set free in February after an appellate court suspended his sentence.Former health minister and head of NPS fund management unit also landed in trials for allegedly exerting influence for the merger.Elliott is expected to take the matter up with the international agency that handles investor-state disputes, if the administration of President Moon Jae-in disagrees to the negotiation within 90 days after the submission of the notice.Local media reported early last week that the US firm is seeking a legal action against the government, accusing it of the unlawful intervention in the merger in breach of the free trade agreement between the two countries. (Yonhap)