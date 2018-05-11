Trump: North Korea summit to take place in Singapore June 12

NATIONAL

WASHINGTON (Yonhap) -- US President Donald Trump said Thursday that his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will take place in Singapore June 12.



“The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th,” Trump tweeted. “We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!”



Trump’s tweet came just hours after three American citizens were brought home from imprisonment in the communist country.





(Yonhap)

Their release cleared a major obstacle for the upcoming meeting, which will be the first between sitting leaders of the two countries.Trump and Kim are expected to discuss the dismantlement of the regime’s nuclear weapons program.Trump’s aim is the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea. Kim has repeatedly expressed his commitment to denuclearization, but it’s unclear on what terms.