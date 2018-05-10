Female model suspected of leaking nude photo of male colleague

NATIONAL

Police said Thursday that a female model was suspected of having secretly taken photos of her male colleague who was working as a nude model for a fine art class at Hongik University and leaking them to an Internet community site.



Police have been investigating the leak of a photo showing the male model in the nude since last Friday as what appeared to be a person attending the class allegedly uploaded it to the website.





Hongik University (Yonhap)

Police said that they are investigating one of four models who were at the scene. The suspect, whose identity is being withheld, has refused to submit to police one of two mobile phones belonging to her.She partly confessed to having secretly taken photos of him with her phone and leaking one of them online after having a minor squabble over the use of a resting place, they said.Police plan to decide whether to seek a warrant to arrest her after securing her mobile phone as evidence. (Yonhap)