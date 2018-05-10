Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

[Graphic News] Over 9,000 victims suffered from past governments' blacklists of artists

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : May 10, 2018 - 18:07
  • Updated : May 10, 2018 - 18:07



Nearly 9,300 artists or groups were unjustly excluded from state support or even illegally inspected under the past two conservative administrations for political reasons, a civilian-government fact-finding committee said.

After an about 10-month probe into nine kinds of blacklists of artists by authorities under President Lee Myung-bak and his successor President Park Geun-hye from 2008 to 2016, the committee tasked with looking into the blacklists said that 8,931 individuals and 342 groups were confirmed to have been subject to mistreatment.

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114