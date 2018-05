LIFE&STYLE

Visitors were seen basking in early summer’s sunlight on Wednesday in the field of brilliant yellow canolas carpeting the Dangnamri Island in Daeshin-myeon, Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province.In a 140,000 square-meter field, canola blossoms began to blossom last week.The peak season for a trip to the small island is expected to be between May 12 and 22.Photo by Park Hyun-koo (phko@heraldcorp.com)Written by Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)