Wind in the air at Seoul Jazz Festival

ENTERTAINMENT

Arturo Sandoval (Private Curve)

Chris Botti (Private Curve)

Maceo Parker (Private Curve)

Branford Marsalis Quartet (Private Curve)

The annual Seoul Jazz Festival returns from May 19-20 with a lineup of musicians from Korea and abroad, at Olympic Park in eastern Seoul.Wind instruments take center stage this year with the presence of several internationally acclaimed wind instrumentalists, including Cuban-American jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval, American solo trumpeter Chris Botti, American funk and soul jazz saxophonist Maceo Parker and American saxophonist and bandleader Branford Marsalis.In addition to the top names in wind music, world-renowned jazz bands will perform at the Seoul Jazz Festival, including The Duke Elington Orchestra, The Soul Rebels and Children of the Light.The Cuban-American trumpeter’s performance of “A Night In Tunisia” at the 2015 Seoul Jazz Festival was a memorable experience for the local audience. Sandoval also performed earlier this year at Tongyeong Concert Hall on April 7 and this month. Sandoval will again introduce jazz embellished with Afro-Cuban rhythms and percussions, together with his all-star band. Widely known as a protege of American trumpet virtuoso Dizzy Gillespie and a nine-time Grammy Award winner, Sandoval’s life has been cinematized in the film “For Love or Country.” Sandoval’s performance will be held on May 20.Starting with his first visit to Korea in 2006, Botti performed at Sejong Culture Center in 2011 and at the Seoul Jazz Festival in 2014. A trumpet prodigy, Botti had his first Carnegie Hall performance at the age of 18. His latest album, “Impressions” -- released in 2012 -- won the Grammy for best pop instrumental album. At this year’s Seoul Jazz Festival, Botti will perform works from his earliest albums, including “When I Fall in Love,” as well as his latest pieces. It will perhaps offer the local audience a chance to hear one of his favorite pieces “Tango Suite,” a collaboration between Botti and Herbie Hancock. Botti’s concert will be held on May 19.Renowned for his energetic and passionate performances, alto saxophonist and funk legend Maceo Parker returns to Seoul for the first time in four years. Together with his solo band, American saxophonist Parker will again boast his own uplifting forte. Active in the jazz scene for over half a century, Parker is also best known for playing with various artists. Starting with James Brown in the 1960s, Parker has performed with George Clinton, Ray Charles and Prince. Parker’s concert is scheduled for May 19.The finale of the music festival will be highlighted by American saxophonist Branford Marsalis and his jazz band. Branford, who first rose to recognition playing with his brother Wynton, has been presenting boundary crossing works, from composing Broadway and film scores, performing with Sting and leading the band on “Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” among others. Spike Lee’s jazz-infused film “Mo Better Blues” soundtrack features works by the Branford Marsalis Quartet.Musicians from the local jazz scene will join the occasion, including the Dear Jazz Orchestra, led by violinist Kang E-chae, which opens the festival on May 19. Violinist Kang will have a solo performance on May 20 at the same place. Korean jazz pianist Yun Seok-cheol’s trio band will hold a joint performance with Baek Ye-rin on the same day. Also performing on May 20, ethnic fusion band Second Moon will collaborate with pansori singer Kim Jun-soo to offer a unique sound.Meanwhile, world-famous American singers Lauryn Hill and indie-folk singer Iron and Wine will perform in Korea for the first time.Hill debuted as a member of the Fugees in 1994 and made a name for herself with the group, particularly with “Killing Me Softly” from the group’s second album “The Score.” Later, Hill won international acclaim with her solo album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” which won her numerous awards, including Grammy album of the year.Folk singer Iron and Wine is a singer-songwriter whose hits include “Passing Afternoon” and “Upward Over the Mountain.” Iron and Wine is the stage name of Sam Beam, who recently announced a new stop-motion video for its full-length album Beast Epic song “Last Night,” created by Rachel Blumberg.Renowned jazz singer Gretchen Parlato -- best-known for her 2009 release album “In a Dream” and collaboration with Wayne Shorter and Herbie Hancock -- will also be featured at the weekend.For more information, visit www.seouljazz.co.krBy Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)