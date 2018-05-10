SK E&C sets sights on $15b canal project in Turkey

Dubbed Canal Istanbul, the project involves building a 45-kilometer-long waterway that connects the Black Sea with the Marmara Sea. It is reportedly estimated to cost some $15 billion.
“(Canal Istanbul) is a major project both in terms of value and importance,” Lee Seung-soo, vice president of SK E&C, was quoted as saying Wednesday by a Turkish state-run news agency, Anadolu Agency.
“We have our experience in Turkey,” he added, citing the firm’s past involvement in projects to build the Eurasia Tunnel and Canakkale 1915 Bridge.
|An image of a construction site for Eurasia Tunnel built by SK E&C. (SK E&C)
“It means it is up to us now,” Lee said.
But the company remained cautious in its official position, saying, “There are no decisions or details to confirm.”
By Son Ji-hyoung
