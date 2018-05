(Video) 5 injured, 100 evacuated after ‘suspicious’ apartment fire

NATIONAL

Yonhap

One hundred people were evacuated from an apartment building in Doksan-dong, Seoul Wednesday night, after a fire broke out from an eighth floor apartment unit, according to local fire authorities.The fire reportedly started at approximately 10:32 p.m. Wednesday and was extinguished at 12:06 a.m. Thursday.The fire is said to have started inside a house on the eighth floor of the 15-floor building. Some 116 firefighters and 36 firefighting vehicles were sent to the apartment.The fire department said a 47-year-old resident, surnamed Park, and four other victims were transported to the hospital after smoke inhalation.The fire caused approximately 9 million won ($8,350) in damages, the fire department said.Police and fire authorities believe the fire spread from the living room when the homeowner was out, but plan to find the exact cause of fire through a joint investigation.By Catherine Chung ( cec82@heraldcorp.com