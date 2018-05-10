BUSINESS

Hyundai Mobis hires ex-Continental engineer to bolster infotainment, connectivity



By Cho Chung-un



South Korean auto component maker Hyundai Mobis has hired a former executive of Continental AG to strengthen its engineering capability in infotainment and connectivity, the company said Thursday.

Carsten Weiss, a software expert, was named vice president at Hyundai Mobis to lead its in-vehicle infotainment software development division as of May 1, it added.

Weiss is the latest foreign engineer recruited by the auto parts maker as part of its efforts to enhance competitiveness in the global market. The company has been increasing annual R&D investment by around 16 percent for the last five years.

Last year, the company hired Gregory Baratoff, a camera sensor expert also from Continental AG, and Mirco Goetz, an expert in lamp regulation and law.

Weiss has played a crucial role in establishing the Genivi Alliance, a nonprofit organization that provides an open connectivity platform for in-vehicle infotainment. About 20 Tier-1 companies, including Hyundai Mobis, are members of the global organization, the company added.

“Hiring foreign experts strengthens Mobis’ R&D capability and also bolsters the company’s competitiveness in future auto technology, after the upcoming spinoff and merger with Hyundai Glovis,” the company said in a statement.

As part of corporate governance reform, Hyundai Motor Group has announced a plan to spin off Hyundai Mobis’ lucrative after-sales and module divisions and merge them with Hyundai Glovis, a logistic firm.

The plan will be subjected to shareholders’ vote on May 29.

Carsten Weiss, vice president of Hyundai Mobis’ in-vehicle infotainment software development division

Hyundai Mobis