Seungri joins DJ Walkzz, Julie Bergan for new song

ENTERTAINMENT

Poster for “Ignite” launch party. (YG Entertainment)

Seungri of Big Bang will release a new song at midnight Friday, in collaboration with the Norwegian pair of DJ Walkzz and Julie Bergan.According to YG Entertainment, “Ignite” is the first in a line of collaborations with electronic dance music label Liquid State, for which Seungri is a promotional ambassador.It was announced earlier this year that Sony Music and Tencent Music Entertainment Group would found the label as a joint venture. Liquid State is planning a “Liquid Nights” EDM tour across the world, beginning with the launch party of “Ignite” at the Burning Sun club in the district of Gangnam, southern Seoul.DJ Walkzz, whose real name is Alan Walker, is best known for his 2015 single “Faded” that received platinum certifications in more than 10 countries, including the US, UK and Germany.Seungri debuted in 2007 with Big Bang, which immediately rose to stardom in K-pop with hits like “Day by Day,” “Last Farewell” and “Lies.”(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)