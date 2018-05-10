Police to refer Korean Air 'drink rage' case to prosecution

NATIONAL

Police plan to refer Cho Hyun-min, a daughter of Korean Air Lines Co.'s chief, to the prosecution this week, police officials said Thursday.



The 36-year-old former senior marketing executive of the flag carrier has been probed by the Seoul Gangseo Police Station over her alleged assault of an advertising agency official.



The police station said it will wrap up its probe and refer her case to the prosecution on Friday, recommending an indictment on the charge of obstruction of business.







Cho Hyun-min (Yonhap)

Cho allegedly threw a drink at the official during a business meeting in March when she lost her temper after the official failed to answer her questions properly.Police dropped assault charges against Cho and referred her only on the charge of obstruction of business as the victims did not seek punishment. Under local law, assault charges can only be brought against a suspect when the victim wants the assailant to be held accountable.Police sought an arrest warrant for Cho early this month, but state prosecutors turned it down citing a lack of grounds for charging her. (Yonhap)