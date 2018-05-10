Budweiser kicks off ‘Light Up The FIFA World Cup’ global campaign

|Budweiser’s Light Up the FIFA World Cup global campaign. Budweiser
Under the campaign “Light Up the FIFA World Cup,” Budweiser has released Thursday its advertisement featuring the largest beer delivery to date. In this televised ad which will be aired in some 50 countries around the world, thousands of drones deliver Budweiser bottles from the Budweir factory in St. Louis, US to the world cup stadium, in response to fans cheering as they watch and celebrate their favorite players, moments and teams throughout the tournament.
”As the most watched sporting event on the planet, the FIFA World Cup is the ultimate opportunity for Budweiser, the world’s most enjoyed beer, to connect with billions of passionate football fans globally. Our campaign is the largest in our company‘s history, and it demonstrates how we are bringing together fans from around the world over beer and their shared passion for football,“ said Miguel Patricio, Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Chief Marketing Officer.
Budweiser was launched in 1876 and is now available in 85 countries.
In Korea, distribution and sales of Budweiser is operated by the country’s oldest beer maker Oriental Brewery, following AB InBev’s acquisition of OB in 2014.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)