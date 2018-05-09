S. Korean envoys visit Costa Rica's new president

NATIONAL

A group of South Korean lawmakers has paid a visit to Costa Rica's new President Carlos Alvarado in their capacity as special envoys of President Moon Jae-in, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.



Reps. Cho Jung-sik and Kim Sung-soo of the ruling Democratic Party traveled to the Central American nation as South Korea's congratulatory delegation to Alvarado's inauguration ceremony, which was held Tuesday local time. They also visited the new president and delivered a letter from Moon, the ministry said.





Carlos Alvarado (Yonhap)

During the meeting, Cho expressed hope that the friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries will be further strengthened during Alvarado's term, according to the ministry. He was also quoted as saying that South Korea looks forward to greater cooperation with Costa Rica in infrastructure projects, such as airport construction, electronic government and environment.Alvarado told the delegation that he is well aware of South Korea's achievement of economic development and democratization during the past half century and that he considers the Asian nation a model for Costa Rica's economic development, according to the ministry.The South Korean lawmakers briefed Alvarado on the results of the recent inter-Korean summit between President Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and asked for Costa Rica's interest and support for Seoul's efforts toward peace.Alvarado praised the results of the inter-Korean summit as a great agreement for peace on the Korean Peninsula, saying Moon sent a hopeful message of peace throughout the world, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)