Motel owner arrested for exploiting sailor with prostitutes

Local maritime authorities said they have arrested the woman, surnamed Park, on charges of brokering prostitution and violating the Employment Security Act.
Park, 60, was the proprietor of a motel in Gunsan, North Jeolla Province. She is accused of facilitating prostitution that created a considerable financial debt for the sailor in May of 2016.
|Yonhap
The 53-year-old victim claimed that Park exploited nearly 10 million won ($9,200) from him shortly before sending him off on a shrimp fishing boat to pay off the debt.
The victim suffered a critical head injury while working at sea, maritime police said. Despite initially being declared brain dead, the sailor is said to have recovered.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)