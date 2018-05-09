Go to Mobile Version

Brick drops on top of car from apartment building

By Ahn Sang-yool
  • Published : May 9, 2018 - 16:58
  • Updated : May 9, 2018 - 16:58
A brick has been dropped on top of a car parked in an apartment parking lot in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province and caused damage.

The vehicle owner found her property damaged by a fallen brick around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.


Yonhap

There was a grey brick on the roof of the automobile along with a dent as if it had fallen from a great height.

The owner filed a report to police after watching the CCTV footage which included the scene of the car being struck by the brick.

She said, “What if there was a person close to the car when the brick was dropped” and expressed her concerns as a mother of two kids.


Yonhap

Police are analyzing the CCTV footage and black box footage to trace the person who dropped the brick.

