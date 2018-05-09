Brick drops on top of car from apartment building

The vehicle owner found her property damaged by a fallen brick around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
|Yonhap
There was a grey brick on the roof of the automobile along with a dent as if it had fallen from a great height.
The owner filed a report to police after watching the CCTV footage which included the scene of the car being struck by the brick.
She said, “What if there was a person close to the car when the brick was dropped” and expressed her concerns as a mother of two kids.
|Yonhap
Police are analyzing the CCTV footage and black box footage to trace the person who dropped the brick.
By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)