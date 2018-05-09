Go to Mobile Version

Yoona to release collaborative single with Lee Sang-soon

By Cho Yun-myung
  • Published : May 9, 2018 - 16:58
  • Updated : May 9, 2018 - 16:58
Yoona of Girls’ Generation will release the single “To You” in collaboration with guitarist Lee Sang-soon at 6 p.m. Sunday.

According to S.M. Entertainment, “To You” is a song written by Lee with lyrics by Yoona. The two appear in the second season of “Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast” on JTBC. 

(S.M. Entertainment)

The new track will be an acoustic ballad reminiscent of Jeju Island, the setting of the variety show, where K-pop star Lee Hyo-ri and her husband Lee Sang-soon provide lodging for guests at their home.

A teaser image revealed Wednesday showed Yoona against a backdrop of a natural green landscape.

Yoona is also scheduled to start a solo fan meeting tour titled “So Wonderful Day #Story_1,” on May 20 at Sejong University in Gwangjin-gu, eastern Seoul. 

(S.M. Entertainment)

By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)

