Expert sees existing NK nuclear bombs as hurdle in talks with US

North Korea's stockpile of around 20 nuclear bombs will be the key hurdle in its ongoing denuclearization negotiations with the United States, a South Korean expert argued on Wednesday.



Prof. Kim Joon-hyung of Handong University made the forecast in his research paper presented to a Seoul academic forum marking the first anniversary of the inauguration of President Moon Jae-in.



"It is widely believed that the US and North Korea have narrowed views on the freeze, inspection and verification of the North's nuclear program as well as a moratorium on its future nuclear program," Kim said.



"If so, how to abolish North Korea's existing nuclear bombs estimated at about 20 will be the last remaining hurdle to the settlement of their negotiations."





This combination of two file photos shows US President Donald Trump (left) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. (AP, Korea Summit Press Pool via AP) (Yonhap)

Kim also speculated that a tense tug-of-war will play out between the two sides over whether to extend a compensation package to the North, including massive economic assistance, before its abandonment of its nuclear weapons program.The professor said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's intention appears to have become clear following his summit with Moon on April 27."The improving inter-Korean relations have paved the ground for lasting peace and declearization on the Korean Peninsula. It is now clear that Kim has chosen to give up nuclear weapons and pursue economic development," Kim argued.At the same seminar, Lee Dong-ryul, a professor of Dongduk Women's University, called on the Moon government to strengthen dialogue and cooperation with China, saying Beijing's role will further expand in the future processes of guaranteeing regime safety and giving compensation to the North in return for its denuclearization."The role of United States Forces Korea will likely be freshly debated if the US and North Korea advance discussions on establishing bilateral diplomatic ties and creating a peace regime on the peninsula. If China's suspicion grows in the process, discussions on a peace regime can be hindered," Lee said.Kim Hyun-wook, a professor of the Korea National Diplomatic Academy, commented that it is very encouraging that North Korea has come to the negotiating table because sanctions have been effective.He analyzed that the current phase unfolds in accordance with North Korea's timeline but cautiously raised concerns that Washington and Pyongyang may fail to reach an agreement on complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantlement of the North's nuclear program due to President Trump's pursuit of a political outcome. (Yonhap)