N. Korea cautions US not to hurt dialogue atmosphere

NATIONAL

A combination photo shows US President Donald Trump in New York, Sept. 21, 2017, and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in this undated photo released by North Korea`s Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang, Sept. 4, 2017. (Reuters)

North Korea on Wednesday called on the United Sates to show sincerity and restrain from words and acts that could ruin the atmosphere for dialogue ahead of an unprecedented summit between the two countries.“The US should know that it will be better off to restrain from words and acts that could undermine the rarely created atmosphere for talks,” the Rodong Sinmun, the ruling Workers’ Party’s official newspaper, said in a commentary.“Also, it should make efforts to show sincere and genuine attitudes conforming to the current situations,” it added.The newspaper referred to comments by hawks in the US in support of applying maximum pressure on Pyongyang despite the recent peace mood after the historic inter-Korean summit last month.North Korea and the US are also preparing to hold an unprecedented summit either in late May or early June.It said that President Donald Trump praised the recent summit between the two Koreas, adding that it is because the event is also in the interest of the US.It also warned that the US could risk its own security if it continues to seek a “hostile policy” against the North and called on restraint not to hurt trust ahead of their summit. (Yonhap)