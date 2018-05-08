Trump says he is to speak to Xi in wake of Xi-Kim summit

NATIONAL

The US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the wake of the latter's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



"I will be speaking to my friend, President Xi of China, this morning at 8:30," Trump tweeted. "The primary topics will be Trade, where good things will happen, and North Korea, where relationships and trust are building."

Xi and Kim held their second summit in about 40 days in the northeastern Chinese city of Dalian on Monday and Tuesday, both countries' state media reported. They discussed bilateral ties and "major issues of common concern," according to China's Xinhua news agency.



Trump and Kim are expected to meet in late May or early June to discuss the dismantling of North Korea's nuclear weapons program.



Kim is likely to have sought coordination with Xi, the leader of his regime's only major ally and trading partner.



Kim also met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in late April and agreed to pursue "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula and a peace treaty to formally end the 1950-53 Korean War. (Yonhap)