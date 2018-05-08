[Graphic News] India's Modi twice as popular on Facebook as Trump

WORLD

US President Donald Trump may rule the roost on Twitter, but he lags far behind Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Facebook, according to a study.Modi is by far the most followed world leader on the gargantuan social networking platform, counting 43.2 million followers.That is nearly twice the 23.1 million who follow Trump, according to a study by communications firm Burson-Martsteller.Of course, Facebook tends to be more widely used in Asia than Twitter which may also account for the large number of followers for Asian leaders.Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen shot into fifth position after his following swelled nearly 50 percent to 9.6 million people, the study found.