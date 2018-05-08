[Newsmaker] US-NK announcement delay raises concerns

NATIONAL

With the United States and North Korea continuing to keep mum over the date and location of their summit, speculations are rampant over what may be causing the delay in the announcement.



South Korea’s presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday that it had expected the summit announcement to be made earlier this week. It came days after US President Donald Trump said he had determined the location and date of the summit and would broadcast the news “soon.”



However, the prolonged silence has prompted questions about the cause of the delay -- whether it is due to Trump’s efforts to maximize the dramatic effect of the announcement, or whether significant differences have risen over the denuclearization negotiations.



“I thought it was Trump’ efforts to create his own reality show moments. But over time, I have come to suspect this is not the case,” said Park Won-gon, an international relations professor at Handong Global University.



“I believe there is still a tug of war between the US and North Korean negotiators over the North’s nuclear and missile program. Still, there seems to be significant differences over both parties’ expectations from the summit.”





US President Donald Trump. Yonhap