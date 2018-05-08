Infinite’s Sungkyu takes up arms for his country

ENTERTAINMENT

Sungkyu (Yonhap)

Sungkyu of Infinite will be the first in his boy band to begin his mandatory military service on May 14, his agency said Tuesday, confirming the surprise announcement the singer made during his concert the day before.“We were shocked too, because it wasn’t something he discussed with the company beforehand,” said Woolim Entertainment on enlistment of the 29-year-old. He will receive basic training at the boot camp in the 22nd Division of the Army in Gangwon Province.Sungkyu will miss the band’s performance in Russia slated for May 15.In Korea, all able-bodied men are mandated to serve in the military for about two years. Most male celebrities enlist in their late 20s or early 30s.Sungkyu, whose full name is Kim Sung-kyu, debuted as a member of Infinite in 2010 with the EP “First Invasion.” As a solo artist, he released two EPs and a full-length album.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)