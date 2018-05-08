Top NK official in Dalian: reports

NATIONAL

In this file photo provided Wednesday, March 28, by China`s Xinhua News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands in Beijing. (Yonhap-AP-Xinhua)

An Air Koryo carrier. Yonhap

Another secret visit to China by ranking North Korean figures may have taken place, local and foreign media reported Tuesday.South Korean and foreign media outlets reported that a high-level North Korean official appeared to be in Dalian, Liaoning province, citing unnamed sources.South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported that a high-level North Korean official arrived in Dalian by air Monday, citing unnamed sources, while Japan's Kyodo News Agency reported a North Korean Air Koryo carrier landed in the city's airport Tuesday.While the speculations remain unconfirmed, a number of South Korean news outlets reported rumors that the North Korean official may be North Korean leader Kim Jong-un or his sister Kim Yo-jong. According to the reports, Chinese President Xi Jinping may also be in Dalian.Japan's Kyodo News Agency reported a North Korean Koryo Air carrier departed from Dalian later Tuesday.While speculation remains unconfirmed, a number of South Korean news outlets reported rumors that the North Korean official could be North Korean leader Kim Jong-un or his sister Kim Yo-jong.According to the reports, Chinese President Xi Jinping may also be in Dalian and could have received the North Korean official.While the rumors were unconfirmed by Seoul, top government officials said the government is closely monitoring the situation.If the rumors of Kim Jong-un's visit to Dalian prove to be true, it will be his second visit to China this year.In late March, Kim visited Beijing via his private train for a summit meeting with Xi. China and North Korea disclosed information about the meeting on March 28, after Kim's return to Pyongyang.While Kim's presence remains unconfirmed, the timing coincides with the testing of China's first aircraft carrier 001A. Chinese media had reported earlier that the 001A's test had been set to take place in the coastal waters near Dalian as early as Tuesday.In addition, if the North Korean leader indeed held a meeting with Xi in Dalian, it would mark his second with the Chinese leader in less than two months.Strained China-North Korea relations appear to have improved in the weeks since Kim's trip to Beijing, prompting pundits to speculate that the two traditional allies may be seeking to gain an edge in the planned US-North Korea talks.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)