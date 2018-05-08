Man dies after stabbing wife out of ‘delusional jealousy’

A man, 58, stabbed his wife at a restaurant in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. The man stabbed himself in the stomach and died afterwards, according to Deokjin Police Station.
Acquaintances of the couple said during questioning that he had repeatedly suspected his wife’s relationships with other men.
The man had been arguing with his wife on Monday at the time of the accident as well, assuming her infidelity, they said.
The man reportedly died out of blood loss during treatment, while his wife is currently in recovery after surgery.
Police plan to look into details of the accident as soon as the victim recovers.
By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)