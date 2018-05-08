Father, baby found dead side by side

A neighbor called police last Thursday afternoon to report a “strange odor” coming from the apartment. Dispatched police officers said they found the 28-year-old father and 16-month-old son dead side by side after they forced the door open.
The father had been unemployed for some time prior to his death, according to police.
Police said they found no evidence of breaking and entering. They also said that the father most likely died after suffering from an illness, while the son died of starvation, citing a lack of signs that the kitchen had been used.
The father had reportedly broken off his relationship with his wife -- their marriage was voidable by decree -- some months ago, and had been taking care of his son by himself.
Police have requested the National Forensic Service to conduct autopsies to find the exact cause of the deaths.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)