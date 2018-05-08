Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

Park Shin-hye to show ‘Memories of Alhambra’

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : May 8, 2018 - 15:45
  • Updated : May 8, 2018 - 16:09
Actress Park Shin-hye will star in tvN’s new drama series “Memories of the Alhambra.”

Park is to take the role of a character named Jung Hee-ju, who owns an old hostel in Granada, Spain. Hyun Bin is the other protagonist in the series, playing a mysterious man who visits the hostel on a business trip. 


Park Shin-hye (SALT Entertainment)

Alhambra, which means “red palace” in Arabic, is a palace located in the city of Granada, a popular tourist destination.

The actress is currently traveling in Spain, after having finished the on-location filming.

“Memories of the Alhambra” is written by scriptwriter Song Jae-jung who is recognized for writing fantasy-romance series such as “Nine: Nine Time Travels,” “W” and “Queen In-hyun’s Man.”

The new fantasy-mystery TV series will air in the second half of the year.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114