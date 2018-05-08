Park Shin-hye to show ‘Memories of Alhambra’

Park is to take the role of a character named Jung Hee-ju, who owns an old hostel in Granada, Spain. Hyun Bin is the other protagonist in the series, playing a mysterious man who visits the hostel on a business trip.
|Park Shin-hye (SALT Entertainment)
Alhambra, which means “red palace” in Arabic, is a palace located in the city of Granada, a popular tourist destination.
The actress is currently traveling in Spain, after having finished the on-location filming.
“Memories of the Alhambra” is written by scriptwriter Song Jae-jung who is recognized for writing fantasy-romance series such as “Nine: Nine Time Travels,” “W” and “Queen In-hyun’s Man.”
The new fantasy-mystery TV series will air in the second half of the year.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)