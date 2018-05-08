Minor party submits resolution calling for NK participation to sports event in Oct.

NATIONAL

The minor opposition Party for Democracy and Peace on Tuesday submitted to the parliament a resolution that calls for inviting North Korean athletes to a national sports event to be held in the southwestern city of Iksan in October.



The resolution called for parliamentary cooperation for the North's participation in the National Sports Festival which will be held from Oct. 12 to 18 in the city 200 kilometers south of Seoul.



"The North's participation in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics provided a new opportunity for inter-Korean exchange and cooperation," it said.





Cho Bae-sook (far right), Chairperson of the Party for Democracy and Peace, submits on Tuesday a resolution that calls for inviting North Korean athletes to a national sports event to be held in the southwestern city of Iksan in October. (Yonhap)

"We are calling on the National Assembly to seek active dialogue and cooperate on the North's participation in the sports festival to make it something like a second 'Peace Olympics'," it added.The two Koreas have been engaged in robust sports diplomacy that included the North's sending of a delegation to the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in February and the Paralympics in the following month.The leaders of South and North Korea agreed to promote inter-Korean exchanges and reconciliation during a historic summit on April 27. (Yonhap)