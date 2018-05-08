A Marine gets suspended sentence for sexually harassing subordinates

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The Pohang Branch Court of the Daegu District Court said on Tuesday it has sentenced a Marine to eight months in prison suspended for two years and ordered a 40-hour program on sexual violence on the charge of sexually harassing three subordinates.Stationed in South Korean First Marine Division, the suspect is accused of sexually harassing the subordinates by forcibly hugging them and touching their body parts from March to May in 2017.The court said, “The suspect has taken advantage of his higher rank and committed sexual harassment on subordinates.”It defended the soldier claiming that he has pleaded guilty and “expressed penitence” although he did not reach an agreement with the victims.By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)