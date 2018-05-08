Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Party floor leaders meet in talks to normalize parliament

By Yonhap
  • Published : May 8, 2018 - 11:24
  • Updated : May 8, 2018 - 11:24

The floor leaders of the four political parties met Tuesday to try to resolve contentious issues ahead of a deadline set for later in the day to normalize the National Assembly.

South Korea's ruling and opposition parties have been at loggerheads over a set of issues, including a proposed independent counsel probe into an online opinion rigging scandal.

National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun hosted the meeting, which involved Woo Won-shik of the ruling Democratic Party, Kim Sung-tae of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, Kim Dong-cheol of the centrist Bareunmirae Party and Roh Hoe-chan who represents a joint negotiation group of the Justice Party and the Party for Democracy and Peace.

(Yonhap)

Chung has set 2:00 p.m. Tuesday as a deadline for their negotiations aimed at normalizing the parliament, which has been crippled by a partisan standoff over the scandal.

The LKP has called for a launch of a special counsel investigation into the scandal that involved a power blogger, nicknamed Druking, with alleged ties to a ruling party lawmaker.

The ruling DP said that it could accept the proposal but under condition that lawmakers simultaneously put to a vote a bill on the independent probe with an extra budget bill in a parliamentary session scheduled for May 24.

The partisan stalemate worsened Saturday when a man punched the LKP's whip, while he was on a hunger strike in front of the National Assembly building, calling for an independent counsel investigation into the scandal.(Yonhap)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114