Party floor leaders meet in talks to normalize parliament

NATIONAL

The floor leaders of the four political parties met Tuesday to try to resolve contentious issues ahead of a deadline set for later in the day to normalize the National Assembly.



South Korea's ruling and opposition parties have been at loggerheads over a set of issues, including a proposed independent counsel probe into an online opinion rigging scandal.



National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun hosted the meeting, which involved Woo Won-shik of the ruling Democratic Party, Kim Sung-tae of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, Kim Dong-cheol of the centrist Bareunmirae Party and Roh Hoe-chan who represents a joint negotiation group of the Justice Party and the Party for Democracy and Peace.





(Yonhap)

Chung has set 2:00 p.m. Tuesday as a deadline for their negotiations aimed at normalizing the parliament, which has been crippled by a partisan standoff over the scandal.The LKP has called for a launch of a special counsel investigation into the scandal that involved a power blogger, nicknamed Druking, with alleged ties to a ruling party lawmaker.The ruling DP said that it could accept the proposal but under condition that lawmakers simultaneously put to a vote a bill on the independent probe with an extra budget bill in a parliamentary session scheduled for May 24.The partisan stalemate worsened Saturday when a man punched the LKP's whip, while he was on a hunger strike in front of the National Assembly building, calling for an independent counsel investigation into the scandal.(Yonhap)