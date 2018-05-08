Samsung executive probed over alleged labor union sabotage

BUSINESS

Prosecutors were set to question an executive of Samsung Electronics Co.'s after-service affiliate Tuesday over allegations that his company carried out an organized scheme to disrupt labor union activities among workers.



The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office will begin interrogating Choi Pyeong-seok, a senior executive at Samsung Electronics Service, at 10 a.m., the office said.







Samsung (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

Prosecutors are expected to probe him over his suspected influential role in sabotaging the establishment of the labor union under the company's so-called master plan to block any moves toward the forming of a labor union and to prevent its activities.Prosecutors have been questioning company officials to find out if the alleged sabotage by the Samsung affiliate were handled by those in higher positions in the tech giant, possibly including Samsung Electronics' leadership or Samsung Group's now-disbanded control tower. (Yonhap)