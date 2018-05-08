Home appliance sales surge in May amid fine dust concerns: data

BUSINESS

Sales of home appliances have been rising every May over the past few years amid growing concerns over high levels of fine dust in the atmosphere, industry data showed Tuesday.



Shinsegae Department Store said its sales of home appliances in 2017 were the highest in May, compared with the two previous years when the comparable figures peaked in October.



The retailer's sales of household electrical appliances in May posted 15.3 percent growth in 2015, 27.6 percent in 2016 and 47.7 percent last year, it said.





In this undated photo, provided by Shinsegae Department Store, shoppers look around home appliances at one of its outlets in southern Seoul. (Yonhap)

The company attributed the surge to the country's deteriorating air quality as fine dust particles covered the sky with a yellow haze.Fine dust -- particles smaller than 10 micrometers -- can cause various respiratory ailments and undermine the body's immune system. (Yonhap)