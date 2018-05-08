Trump looks forward to meeting Kim: White House

NATIONAL

WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump is looking forward to meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and an announcement on the date and location could come soon, the White House said Monday.



Trump said Friday that the date and site have been set, but did not give details.



"The President is looking forward to his upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. We hope to announce the location and date for the meeting soon," a White House National Security Council official said in remarks sent to Yonhap.







US President Donald Trump (AFP)

The official was commenting on North Korea's latest criticism of the US, suggesting that Trump will push ahead with the meeting regardless.North Korea said Sunday the US was misleading public opinion and provoking the regime by seeing Kim's willingness to denuclearize as a sign of "weakness" resulting from sanctions and pressure on the regime.The planned summit is being watched closely as it will be the first meeting between sitting leaders of the US and North Korea. Trump has said his aim is to get rid of the North's nuclear weapons program, which is posing a growing threat to the region and the US mainland.The meeting is expected to take place in late May or early June, either inside the Demilitarized Zone dividing the Koreas or in Singapore.On the possible release of three American detainees in the North, the White House official said he has "nothing to announce."Trump hinted at their impending release last week, tweeting, "Stay tuned!" (Yonhap)