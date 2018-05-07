Comedian Park Myung-soo to be featured in health-themed show

ENTERTAINMENT

Park Myung-soo (Yonhap)

Comedian Park Myung-soo will star in a new health-themed variety show, according to OtvN on Monday.“Today Tomorrow” (working title) will feature a cast of middle-aged men traveling around the country to ease their health concerns with healthy food after undergoing medical checkups.The program hopes to resonate with middle-aged men who strive to find a balance between work and a healthy lifestyle, and provide health tips, said its director Sung Jong-kyu.“It’s quite an obvious subject, but I wanted to shed light on the question ‘why we should live a healthy life’ through the show,” he said.The program will also feature comedian Kim Yong-man, singer Park Jun-hyung and actor Shim Hyung-tak.Park was one of the main cast members of MBC’s popular variety show “Infinite Challenge,” which has ended its run.“Today Tomorrow” will premiere on May 24.