CICI holding photo, video contest on Korea’s alleys, food

The Corea Image Communications Institute is organizing the second “Korea Through the Lens, Video & Photography” contest.This year’s contest focuses on Korea’s alleys and food. The contest is open to all non-Korean nationals who live in Korea and foreigners who have visited the country. Koreans are also invited to submit their works.Photo and video submissions are being accepted until July 16.A total of 10 selected works will be presented at the Culture Communication Forum slated to take place on Aug. 29.For more information, visit www.coreaimage.org or contact cici@coreaimage.org.By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)