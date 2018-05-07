AFoCO to lead growth with green forests

BUSINESS

Kim Jae-hyun (Asian Forest Cooperation Organization)

The efforts for the establishment of the AFoCO started in a simple but desperate attempt to do what we can to save our forests and help the people live better lives in Asia.The AFoCO is opening a door to unfold ‘Asia nestled in forest’ where people lead more prosperous lives with healthier forests. This paves the way to better contribute and think more proactively in tackling climate change -- a global challenge of this age.All too often, forestry and other environmental issues are considered less urgent than other sectors. I hope that through AFoCO we get to further explore and know by heart the needs to restore and sustainably manage our valuable forests and the significance of transboundary cooperation among nations working together to that end.The AFoCO is unique and significant in the sense that it is an international organization specifically for forest sector where projects are developed and implemented based on the actual needs and policies in the member countries. This will certainly contribute to strengthening the role of Asia in the international arena.Kim Jae-hyun is minister of Korea Forest Service. — Ed.