Political standoff continues to paralyze National Assembly in May

NATIONAL

Rival parties continued a standoff Monday, failing to normalize the National Assembly that has been paralyzed since April. Lawmakers have been clashing over several agenda items, including a recent opinion-rigging scandal, a supplementary budget and a set of contentious bills.



A closed-door meeting of the four negotiating blocs in the morning ended without reaching an agreement. The main sticking point was a demand from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, which insists that a special counsel probe should be launched -- immediately on Tuesday -- into the opinion-rigging scandal involving a blogger allegedly linked to a lawmaker of the ruling party.



The ruling Democratic Party of Korea said it would accept the probe, but the date has to be pushed back so that the special investigation bill is put to a vote at the same time as the pending supplementary budget bill, in a regular plenary session scheduled for May 24.





Floor leader Rep. Kim Sung-tae (center) and the members of Liberty Korea Party protest holding a sign demanding for an immediate acceptance of the ruling Democratic Party of a special counsel probe into an opinion rigging scandal, inside the National Assembly building on Monday. (Yonhap)

From left: Rep. Roh Hoe-chan of the Parliamentary Group for Peace and Justice, Rep. Kim Sung-tae of Liberty Korea Party, Rep. Woo Won-shik of Democratic Party of Korea, Rep. Kim Dong-cheol of Bareunmirae Party. (Yonhap)