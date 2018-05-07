Seocho District to build ‘Windy Hill’ near Gangnam Station

The large-scale ventilation fans and cooling towers that are located near exits 9 and 10 will be specifically used in the making of “Seocho Windy Hill,” according to Seocho authorities.
|The wind tower is pictured. (Seocho District-Yonhap)
The wind tower will be three meters wide and 15 meters high. Attached to the backside, a mobile structure will be propped up so that it moves in tandem with the wind, enhancing the overall aesthetic quality.
Amid growing concern for fine dust, the wind tower will exhibit four different colors, depending on the level of fine dust: blue for “good,” green for “normal,” yellow for “bad” and red for “severe.”
Furthermore, the public will be able to enjoy various performances and events at a designated rest area designed to accommodate up to 300 people.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)