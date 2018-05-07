Go to Mobile Version

Man uses condom of urine to cheat on drugs test

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : May 7, 2018 - 14:09
  • Updated : May 7, 2018 - 15:58
The Ulsan District Court has ordered a man in his 50s to serve a one-year jail term for obstructing police officers in the execution of duty, according to court officials Monday.

The 54-year-old man was initially booked on the suspicion of injecting methamphetamine in Busan on Nov. 21, 2015. According to Busan Gangseo Police Station, the suspect faked a urine drug test by switching the sample with another person’s urine that was hidden inside a condom. 


He was indicted on the obstruction charge as his actions reportedly resulted in a significant waste of police resources.

The man said that an unidentified acquaintance had secretly handed him the urine-filled condom inside a cigarette pack.

By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)

