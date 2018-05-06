S. Korea, US to work closely for successful Trump-Kim talks

NATIONAL

Seoul's top national security advisor said Saturday the leaders of South Korea and the United States will have close consultations in upcoming bilateral talks for a successful Washington-Pyongyang summit.



Chung Eui-yong, chief of the presidential National Security Office, made the remarks upon arriving at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, after his visit to Washington to meet his US counterpart, John Bolton."We had in-depth discussions on ways to make the summit between the US and North Korea successful," Chung said. "To that end, the South Korean and US presidents are planning to have close consultations in Washington in mid-May."Earlier in the day, the White House said South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump will meet in Washington on May 22 ahead of Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.When and where to hold the high-stakes meeting between Washington and Pyongyang have yet to be fixed."We also shared our assessment that the inter-Korean summit served as a chance to find possibilities for the two Koreas to coexist in a peaceful manner without threats of war," he said.Last week, Moon sat down for talks with the leader of the communist neighbor in a historic meeting at which the two agreed to pursue "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula and work toward a peace treaty within the year to formally end the 1950-53 Korean War.Asked if Seoul and Washington have made any progress in forging details on ways to denuclearize, he said the relevant "consultations are rolling smoothly," while refusing to elaborate. (Yonhap)