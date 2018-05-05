LKP floor leader assaulted by unidentified man

NATIONAL

Rep. Kim Sung-tae of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party is taken to hospital on Saturday. (Yonhap)

Rep. Kim Sung-tae, the floor leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party was taken to hospital Saturday after being assaulted by an unidentified man, party officials said.The man hit the chin of the lawmaker, who was walking up the stairs toward the bathroom in the National Assembly's main building. Party officials restrained the assailant and handed him over to nearby police staff.Since Thursday, Kim has been on a hunger strike, calling for an independent counsel investigation into an online opinion rigging scandal invilving a blogger with alleged ties to a key ruling party member.(Yonhap)