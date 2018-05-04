Ruling party lawmaker withdraws resignation offered over sexual harassment allegations

NATIONAL

A ruling party lawmaker on Friday withdrew his resignation offered in connection with sexual harassment allegations two months ago, saying the party and voters in his electorate want him to stay.Rep. Min Byung-doo of the Democratic Party offered to quit the National Assembly in March, right after a news report accused him of sexually harassing a woman 10 years ago, though he denied any wrongdoing."I am withdrawing my resignation according to the will of the party and voters," Min said, adding that the two months of salary he received while staying away from the parliament will be donated to charity.Earlier, the party also asked Min to retract the resignation after 6,539 voters in Min's electorate in Seoul gave their signatures to a petition calling for him to remain their representative.(Yonhap)